BROOKSHIRE, Timothy Alvin (Age 85) On Monday, March 18, 2019, devoted husband and father, Tim Brookshire passed peacefully in his home in Spokane Valley. Timothy was born July 28, 1933 in his home in the town of Spokane Bridge Washington. He attended Stateline Schools through 8th grade after which he left school to help his family on their farm. He then began to work for Strong's Garage and Press Parsons cattle ranch from 1948 to 1953. In 1953 he joined the United States Air Force and was later drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War. In 1955 he returned home from the military and opened the Hamburger King restaurant with his mother. He married Carol Duczek in 1957 and they had three daughters Nancy, Sherri and Teresa. After the Hamburger King, Tim also worked at Big Bend Electric, Union Sand and Gravel and proudly drove a Barber Greene plow truck for the city of Spokane during the winter. He completed his working career at Diamond National sawmill as a production planer for 13 years where he retired in 1976. Tim met and married Carol Nadeau in 1974 and they completed their family in 1983 with the birth of yet another daughter, Olivia Rae. Waiting for Tim in heaven are his wife Carol Kay Brookshire and oldest daughter Nancy Ann Farwell. He is survived by his three daughters Sherri Rice, Teresa Bell, and Olivia Brookshire, his brother Lonnie Brookshire (Phyllis), one niece and one nephew, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The memorial will be held April 12, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Greenacres Christian Church 18010 E. Mission Ave. Spokane Valley, Washington 99016. Potluck to follow at the church. Donations can be sent in memory of Timothy to Greenacres Christian Church.

