LAUGHNER, Timothy D. Timothy Donald Laughner, "Tim" was born in Erie, PA March 30, 1967 to Donald and Elizabeth Laughner. Tim met his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Tim was always happy, loved by all and never met a stranger. He loved sports: Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Penguins especially. Tim loved being outdoors and you would frequently find him out tinkering on vehicles. Tim is survived by his wife Tiffany; daughter Kaline Laughner; step sons Berkley, Ashton, and Morgan Mims; mother Elizabeth; six siblings, Kathy, Gary, Mark, Sue, Christine and Mary, along with brother and sisters-in law and numerous nieces and nephews. Thank you so much for sharing your life with all of us and for loving the boys like they were your own. Two celebration of life services will be held to honor Tim: March 31, 2019 2:00pm June 22, 2019. Erie, PA The Refuge Church Place and time to be determined 9817 Huff N Puff Rd. Lakeland, TN 38002

