Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Joseph HARKINS. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Send Flowers Obituary

HARKINS, Timothy Joseph 1947 - 2020 Timothy Joseph Harkins, beloved husband, father and brother, and a longtime resident of Spokane, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 72. Born on October 20, 1947 in Tacoma, Tim was the second of eight children to Joseph and Margaret Harkins. He would graduate from Bellarmine Prep High School, where he was a talented athlete who competed in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to attend Gonzaga University. That's where he met Patricia Fouts, whom he married on May 31, 1969 at St. Aloysius Church, shortly after graduating with a business degree. He later attended Gonzaga Law School and passed the bar in 1977, eventually opening a private practice focused primarily on family law. His business was fully active up until his passing. Tim was known for his playful wit and easy-going humor, his jokes always coming with a twinkle in his eye and never cutting deep. And while he always claimed to be shy, his ability to relate to people of all backgrounds served him well, not only in growing a successful law practice, but also in building a network of loyal, loving friends and family members. It didn't matter where in the world he was, Tim was likely to run into someone he knew, and if not, he would frequently make new friends on the spot. Tim was also known for his generosity, dependability and humility, always there to help family and friends. This trait extended beyond those close to him. He would often accept bartering agreements from clients who didn't have the means to pay for his services, a practice that sometimes led to surprises, such as the time an old camper suddenly appeared in the family driveway. Tim never drew attention to these acts of generosity, he simply saw it as his duty to help people. Tim was also a huge sports fan, especially as a lover and supporter of Gonzaga basketball. He was a season ticket holder for more than thirty years and was thrilled to educate his children on the skills of John Stockton, the McPhee brothers, Jeff Brown and countless others who drove the program's success. Whenever he filled out his NCAA Tournament bracket, he'd always pick Gonzaga to come out on top, even long before it was cool to do so. Tim was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret Harkins, and nephew Dominic Fouts. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Fouts Harkins; sons Bob Harkins (Michelle) of Los Angeles and Paul Harkins (Meaghan) of North Haven, Connecticut; daughters Allison Lauritson (Adam) of Phoenix, Katie Hancock (Jesse) of Portland, OR, and Bridget Porter of Bellingham; grandchildren Cenendra Hancock, Ollie Hancock, Teagan Harkins, Jordan Harkins, Lucy Porter, Charlie Lauritson, Anne Lauritson, Addie Harkins and Conor Harkins; sisters Kathleen Keeney, Mary Zavaglia, Cecilia Shumate, and Shannon Greenburg; brothers Vern Harkins, Joe Harkins and Kelly Harkins; 38 nieces and nephews. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. To share your memories of Tim, leave condolences for his family, or view service information, visit

HARKINS, Timothy Joseph 1947 - 2020 Timothy Joseph Harkins, beloved husband, father and brother, and a longtime resident of Spokane, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 72. Born on October 20, 1947 in Tacoma, Tim was the second of eight children to Joseph and Margaret Harkins. He would graduate from Bellarmine Prep High School, where he was a talented athlete who competed in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to attend Gonzaga University. That's where he met Patricia Fouts, whom he married on May 31, 1969 at St. Aloysius Church, shortly after graduating with a business degree. He later attended Gonzaga Law School and passed the bar in 1977, eventually opening a private practice focused primarily on family law. His business was fully active up until his passing. Tim was known for his playful wit and easy-going humor, his jokes always coming with a twinkle in his eye and never cutting deep. And while he always claimed to be shy, his ability to relate to people of all backgrounds served him well, not only in growing a successful law practice, but also in building a network of loyal, loving friends and family members. It didn't matter where in the world he was, Tim was likely to run into someone he knew, and if not, he would frequently make new friends on the spot. Tim was also known for his generosity, dependability and humility, always there to help family and friends. This trait extended beyond those close to him. He would often accept bartering agreements from clients who didn't have the means to pay for his services, a practice that sometimes led to surprises, such as the time an old camper suddenly appeared in the family driveway. Tim never drew attention to these acts of generosity, he simply saw it as his duty to help people. Tim was also a huge sports fan, especially as a lover and supporter of Gonzaga basketball. He was a season ticket holder for more than thirty years and was thrilled to educate his children on the skills of John Stockton, the McPhee brothers, Jeff Brown and countless others who drove the program's success. Whenever he filled out his NCAA Tournament bracket, he'd always pick Gonzaga to come out on top, even long before it was cool to do so. Tim was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret Harkins, and nephew Dominic Fouts. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Fouts Harkins; sons Bob Harkins (Michelle) of Los Angeles and Paul Harkins (Meaghan) of North Haven, Connecticut; daughters Allison Lauritson (Adam) of Phoenix, Katie Hancock (Jesse) of Portland, OR, and Bridget Porter of Bellingham; grandchildren Cenendra Hancock, Ollie Hancock, Teagan Harkins, Jordan Harkins, Lucy Porter, Charlie Lauritson, Anne Lauritson, Addie Harkins and Conor Harkins; sisters Kathleen Keeney, Mary Zavaglia, Cecilia Shumate, and Shannon Greenburg; brothers Vern Harkins, Joe Harkins and Kelly Harkins; 38 nieces and nephews. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. To share your memories of Tim, leave condolences for his family, or view service information, visit AdvantageSouthHill.com . In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dominic Fouts Memorial Cancer Fund ( https://www.domfoutsfund.org/ ), which supports those fighting cancer. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close