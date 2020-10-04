McNAIR, Timothy M. Timothy Michael McNair, born in Newport WA on June 23 1935, passed away September 26 2020. Tim moved around the Pacific Northwest growing up with his parents Hallie and Dorothy McNair as they pursued work and landed in many interesting spots. Among them; the Pend Oreille river where his dad ran the Ruby ferry; upriver at Firport, WA where his mom and dad ran a store; Monroe, WA on large acreage. He spent much of his time in the woods as a boy developing his lifelong love of the outdoors, and especially hunting. Graduated high school in Newport, WA where he had met his high school sweetheart and eventual life long companion Laura Pearce. They married June 19th, 1953 and were together 67+ years. Tim and Laura moved to the Seattle area where Tim started his career as a truck driver in 1953. They had 5 children by the time they moved back to the Spokane area in 1963 where Tim worked at Garrett Freight Lines until retirement in 1985. After raising a family they moved to Libby, MT where they made many friends and had an active social life. Tim enjoyed hunting elk, deer, and other outdoor activities in MT. He got in the routine of riding his bicycle everyday for miles which kept him healthy as his doctors could attest. They moved to Bonners Ferry, ID in 2015 where he and Laura lived till his passing. Laura and Tim have created a large family (their "legacy") of 5 children, 13 grandchildren, and so far 9 great-grandchildren. Survived by wife Laura McNair (Pearce), daughter Kim Owens (McNair); son Michael McNair; son Patrick McNair (Jeanie); daughter Kelly Olbekson (Jim); son Terry McNair (Brenda); and all of their "cherished" grandkids.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store