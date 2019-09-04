Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Niel WILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, Timothy Niel (Age 71) Timothy Niel Williams, of Spokane passed away after a brief illness at Sacred Heart Hospital on Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. He will be missed for his lively spirit, his generosity and his sense of humor, as well as for the enduring support and contributions he gave to his community, both personal and civic. Tim was born on November 15, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Virgil G. and Billie J. Williams. In 1965, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for three years with an honorable discharge. In 1969, Tim married Patricia Clawson, and the following year, they moved to Spokane where they quickly became active members of the community. In 1975, Tim earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Comfortable in a range of professional environments, Tim's career encompassed corporate, nonprofit, military and government positions. He served as a financial officer, platoon leader and company executive officer in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1979 and was honorably discharged. After leaving the military, Tim held financial and administrative positions at Planned Parenthood and United Way. In 1990, Tim earned an MBA from Eastern Washington University and spent eight years working for the Bureau of Mines, Spokane Research Center as an administrative officer. A true people person, Tim managed with encouragement and patience, and established lifelong friendships with many of his professional colleagues throughout his career. An avid volunteer, Tim served on various community boards as a member or officer, including the Air Force Association, Lilac Festival, Northwest Unemployment Compensation Trust, Kiwanis Club of Downtown Spokane, Men's Club for Indian Canyon Golf Club and Rosauers Open Tournament Committee. As a member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, Tim served in many capacities over the years, including on the Chapter, Finance Committee, Trust and Endowment Committee and St. John's Properties. He also served as Senior Warden of the congregation. His faith was steady, and he drew strength from his community at St. John's. Tim was a lifelong learner and never stopped exploring new subjects and trying new activities. He was a skilled horseman, sailor and hunter. He enjoyed cross-country motorcycle rides and restoring vintage cars. He practiced drawing and painting, knitting, and gourmet cooking. He studied hieroglyphics and Russian. His greatest passion was golf, which he loved for the personal challenge, mental stimulation and social aspects. Tim is survived by his wife Patricia C. Williams; son David Williams; granddaughter Mariah N. Cornwall, her partner Jonathan L. Maisel, and their children Ezra Cornwall and Kaia C. Maisel; sister Michelle D. Williams; and brother-in-law Curtis Settino. Tim is preceded in death by his brother Mark Williams. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 127 East 12th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.

