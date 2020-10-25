STEPHENS, Timothy Price Timothy Price Stephens (68) died September 27, 2019 in Spokane WA. Tim was born in Sunnyside, WA to Howard and Frances Stephens. A 1969 graduate of Ferris HS, he served as President of the Letterman's Club, VP of the student body, and he participated in cross country and three years of Varsity wrestling. A wrestling scholarship led him to Grays Harbor College majoring in engineering and acquiring job experience in forestry management: the USFS Quinault District Rangers hired GHC students during summer break to assist on their crews. By Tim's second summer he was Crew Chief doing data preparations for road designs and topographic surveys. The pursuit of a professional career in surveying continued with matriculation at Western Washington State University, Huxley College of Environmental Studies. Several years of employment with surveying firms in Portland and in Yakima prepared him to sit for licensing exams in Washington State and Oregon; he passed both state exams as a Registered Professional Land Surveyor in 1979 and an additional exam as a Registered Water Rights Examiner in Oregon 1987. In the 1980's Tim opened his surveyor business office in Sunnyside and served on the City Planning Commission for several years. His surveying career continued in the Northwest and in California. Tim's lifetime interest in well-engineered cars and motorcycles, and the skills to maintain them, generated a sideline business: In 1992 he opened Doktor Tim's Spezialwerkstatt in Friday Harbor WA.providing repair, maintenance, and restoration services for unique and special interest European vehicles. Tim had a special love for Porches and for BMW motorcycles. An intellectually challenging professional life, opportunities to hone his skills at restoring fine vehicles, and leisure time spent in nature, fishing the creeks and streams of the Northwest, these were Tim's pleasures. Tim is survived by his two Spokane brothers: Oren (OJ) Stephens and Les Stephens (wife Carolyn). In addition, he is survived by a number of cousins and by three favorite aunts: Winifred Price (Seattle), Joyce Stephens (Yakima), and Peggy Yearout (Yakima).



