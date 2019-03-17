TURNER, Timothy Timothy Turner was born in Spokane in 1946 to Patricia and Arthur Myron Turner. He passed away on March 5, 2019. At the age of two, Tim and his family relocated to Klamath Falls, OR, where Tim spent most of his childhood. He returned to Spokane in his late teens and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1964. After receiving a degree at Spokane Community College, Tim excelled in the emerging field of computer programming and networks, working for most of his career at Hollister-Stier/Bayer. He married Joanne Leaming in 1970, and she would remain by his side for the next 49 years. Joanne and Tim had daughters Michele and Lindsay, in whom Tim would instill a love of music and creativity in various forms. Tim was continuously working on projects around the house and cars in the garage. He also drove the family on many road trips, stopping to tour every dam, boat, airplane or museum along the way. In his forties, Tim suffered what could have been a life-ending stroke. He persevered through rehabilitation and while he never regained full mobility of one side of his body, he worked hard to relearn skills like walking and talking. Tim continued his love of computers as well as his favorite hobbies, woodworking, reading and traveling. He was also meticulous at finish work and was a home repair consultant for his family. Tim's granddaughters will always cherish the hand-crafted rocking chairs he made each of them. Tim is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Joanne; daughters and sons-in-law Michele (Chris) Drake of Spokane, Lindsay (Kevin) Smith of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; and three beautiful granddaughters, Emily Drake, Claire and Evelyn Smith; sister Nancy (and the late Ray) Larson; in-laws John (Donna) Leaming and Bill Leaming, and Adeline (Dennis) Howarth; lifelong friend Leonard (Debbie) Slack as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and neighbors. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 3 to 6 PM at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division. A memorial service and Rosary will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3520 E. 18th Ave. at 11 am on Saturday, March 23, with a reception to, follow and burial at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. 211 N. Government Way, at 2:30 pm. To share condolences or memories, please visit his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest, 1015 W. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204 or rmhcinlandnw.org or Morning Star Boys Ranch, 4511 S. Glenrose Rd., Spokane, WA 99223. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary