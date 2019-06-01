Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina FORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FORD, Tina Joyce Tina Joyce Ford was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 20, 2019. Tina is survived by her loving husband David J. Ford of Spokane, WA., and her three children; Joseph Hurst, his wife Jennifer, and their two children Riley and Shae Lynn, all of Selah, WA. Jonna Beem, her husband Kyle, and new daughter Nora, all of Minnesota; and Jacklyn Adams and her fiancée Charles Rowland of Lacy, WA. As well as her mother Opal McWain and brother Nick McWain of Yakima, WA. Tina grew up in Yakima, attending Eisenhower High School, and YVC, and lived most of her life in Washington state. Tina always enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was fishing or camping with the family, walking her dogs, or taking pictures of the spring flowers, the summer birds, or the winter snow in the trees. But Tina's true joy came from her children and grandchildren. She loved you all more than you will ever know. And Tina felt blessed to have you in her life. Tina is now walking the gold streets of Heaven with her father Joseph McWain Sr. and her uncle Allen Nunley because Tina believed in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Tina was born again, born of the Spirit. Services for Tina will be announced to family at a later date.

