SCHLAPFER, Todd A. (Theodore) Todd (Theodore) A. Schlapfer died peacefully at home in Somers, Montana on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the age of 73. Todd had been diagnosed with a degenerative neuro-logical disorder in 2018. Todd is survived by his wife, two children, a granddaughter and three siblings. He is preceded in death by his loving parents. Todd was born September 2, 1947 in Quincy, California. His family moved about the country with the Forest Service and Todd graduated high school in Custer, South Dakota in 1965 and went on to complete a degree in Natural Resource Conservation/Forestry from the University of Montana in 1970. During his University years, Todd proudly achieved Conscientious Objector (CO) status during the Vietnam War era and counseled future draftees of their options. Post-graduation he became an associate director of an environmental education foundation in the Swan Valley of Western Montana, where he met his future wife. At age 32 he went on to study Naturopathic Medicine and graduated with his N.D. doctorate degree from NCNM in 1983. He had a clinical practice of nearly three decades in Coeur d'Alene, ID. As a close colleague has written: "Whether his work was about politics or philosophy, professional or personal, his voice came from the still point of a meditative mind and a loving heart. He always left you with a warm and gentle embrace of his soul to yours." Todd's presence is missed. There are numerous reminders of his passion for life all around us: his medical books, artisan wood carving and house building tools, a handmade cabin in the woods, a Todd inspired house near the lake, artistic sketches, many poems and journal musings - contemplative reflections of his universe, his mind and heart. Todd's legacy is his kindness, his innate desire to help others, to share in making the world a better place. The family wishes to thank Frontier Hospice for their care and concern. We also wish to thank Todd's weekly caregiver for her kindness, humor, creativity, and her love of dogs. Heartfelt thanks to the many friends who came to be with Todd and share some moments of his last weeks and months. There is no planned memorial at this time, we hope to gather in the Spring/Summer of 2021. Donations may be made to the Order of Buddhist Contemplatives (obcon.org
), Mt. Shasta, CA. Other than Nature, this was Todd's spiritual home.