ERKS, Todd D. Todd Donovan Erks went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2019. He passed away in hospice waiting for a heart transplant. Todd was born June 15, 1974 in Spokane WA. He is survived by his two cherished daughters. His parents are Don and Jan Erks of Medical Lake WA. He is also survived by one sister, two brothers and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Todd had such a zest for life. He loved to hunt, fish, travel and anything to do in nature. Todd was a loving and caring person and was adored by his family and everyone that met him became a friend. If you are not an organ donor please consider becoming one so we don't lose another person in the prime of their life. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. RIP our sweet Todd, you were a light to all our lives that was put out much too soon.

