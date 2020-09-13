THOMASON, Todd Martin (Age 56) Todd Martin Thomason age 56 passed away on September 6th, 2020. Todd was born in Spokane, Washington on September 13th, 1963 to Dale and Cleome Thomason. Todd grew up at the family home on 11th and Bowdish attending Opportunity Elementary, North Pines Junior High where his father taught and coached for 25 years. He then attended University High School from 1978-81 where he played football, basketball and baseball, making All-City teams in each sport. Todd then went on to play baseball for Eastern Washington University. Todd, being a south-paw which complimented his personality, only played for two years due to a hand injury. Todd eventually went to work for Don Trotter learning the concrete and construction trade. He would later go into business for himself pouring concrete throughout the western United States for almost 35 years. Todd was still pouring mud up until his death. A huge part of Todd's life was his concrete family and friends. There are few words to express how he felt about this family and how much they meant to him. And for that his family is forever grateful. Todd had more fishing stories than there were fish, Montana being his favorite fishing hole. He hunted pheasant throughout the Palouse and deer in the Pacific NW. His favorite hunting location was Priest Lake, ID. He and his friends built a deer camp where they would all meet yearly. Then there was Zeke, his black lab, who was his favorite hunting and fishing companion. Zeke was always at his side or in his truck riding shotgun. Todd was a 49'ers fan since grade school, Nascar fan since high school and in his late 20s and early 30s drove mini outboard hydroplanes on the Pend Oreille river in Idaho. Todd would eventually meet and become engaged to Anna Carlson. They came to each other as support when they both needed it most. Good adventures, teaching each other about different sides of life. Anna blessed the time and experiences they had together. Todd is survived by his brother Mark Thomason; sisters Cami (Thomason) Siegers and Jody (Thomason) Wakem; his nephews Russell, Trevor, Tanner and Thomas; niece Heather; aunts, uncles and cousins. Although Todd never had children of his own, he took pride in being a dad to Cia and Dede. Todd was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Cleome Thomason. Todd's services will be held at a later date to be announced. It was Todd's wish to be cremated and a portion of his ashes put into a major concrete project. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a local charity or sports program in Todd's name. Rest in peace Toad. Hoist a beer in his honor. Pat a Sasquatch.



