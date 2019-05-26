Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Randall PETERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETERS, Todd Randall Todd Randall Peters passed away at his home on May 23, 2019, at the age of 50. A native of Spokane, Todd attended East Valley High School. From a young age, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles; all of which stemmed from his father Randy's passion of the outdoors. Todd was best known for his compassion for others and his ability to always put others before himself. His love for the outdoors, was second only to his love for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Tonja, his three sons, Bradley and (Janelle and granddaughter), Trey, and Cameron. his mother, Sandy and (Chad), grandmother Thea, and granddaughters Zaeda and Charlotte. His sisters, Debra (Joel and kids), and Megan (Kaipo and kids). He is preceded in death by Charlie (grandfather), Randy (father) and Sean (son). Services will be held at The Barn on Wild Rose Prairie, 21920 N. Felspar Rd., Deer Park, from 11-1 p.m on Wednesday, May 29th.

