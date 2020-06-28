TYVAN, Todd Richard (Age 54) Todd passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Spokane, WA at the age of 54. Todd was preceded in death by his Father, William D. Tyvan and is survived by his Mother, Janice Tyvan of Spokane; brother Tim Tyvan; sisters Rebecca (Scott) Tyson and Elizabeth Palmer; sons Joshua (Carachele) Tyvan and John (Melanie) Warman, daughter Samantha Valley; seven grandchildren, Aunts and Uncles Diane (Doug) Ward, David Tyvan, Alice (Carl) Swetman and loving nieces, nephews and other relatives. Todd was born December 22, 1965 in Bensenville, IL. He graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1984 and went on to study at the University of Washington. He worked in the lumber industry in Flagstaff, AZ and then went on to work for Microsoft as a Software Design Engineer Test (SDET). The last few years were spent working for Divcon Inc., a family owned Full-Service General Contractor operation based in Spokane. Todd was most proud of his children. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, enjoyed watching and playing sports, was well read, loved history, was funny, quick witted and cherished spending time with family. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.



