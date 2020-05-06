HARDY, Todd Thomas In loving memory of Todd Thomas Hardy of Lynnwood, Washington, who passed away on March 29, 2020. Todd was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 22, 1974. He moved to Spokane, Washington with his family in 1982 and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1993. He enjoyed com-puters, camping, basketball, reading, and visiting friends. Todd was proud of his accomplished four-year military service, receiving the Army Good Conduct and National Defense Medals, Army Lapel Button, Army Service and Overseas Ribbons, and the Expert Badge for Rifle. His specialty training was Utilities Equipment Repair. Todd will be laid to rest with military honors at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington at a future date. There will be a short interment service at the cemetery. Todd was kind, caring, sweet, and loving. He is survived by his father David C. Hardy; mother Randee S. Dickey; and brother Chad A. Hardy; and will be sorrowfully missed by his sister-in-law Carolyn Hardy; niece Isabella Hardy; step father Kenneth Hunt; step mother Gina Hardy; and many relatives and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Swedish Hospital Edmonds for their care and compassion. Todd was a special gift and we will always carry his memory in our hearts.



