FLAHAVIN, Tom (G. Thomas) (Age 87) Tom (G. Thomas) Flahavin, died September 22nd, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. He was born on November 10, 1932 to Paul Otto and Katie Flahavin in Canton, Illinois, He grad-uated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Michigan in l956. After ROTC he served in the Army for six months of a tour of duty before the government ran out of money and sent him home. However he remained on inactive status till his discharge. He then went into Westinghouse electrical sales in Peoria, Illinois. He came to Spokane to marry Marian Druffel in l960, and with whom he celebrated a 60 year anniversary in August. He liked the mountains, lakes and lack of humidity so much he decided to stay. After a honeymoon spent job hunting he took a position in local sales at Columbia Lighting. Over the next 33 years he rose to become President of that firm as well as three other companies under US Industries, Keystone Lighting near Philadelphia, Spaulding in Cincinnati and J.W. Lighting in Houston. At that time he was responsible for up to 2600 jobs. He retired in l993. He had served on various boards as well as raising show quarter horses in the Spokane Valley for 30 years while also enjoying his family and the boating, lake, skiing and soccer lifestyle of the Inland Northwest . However the most satisfying work of his life, he said, came while advising various young businessmen on building their businesses as they grew. He was still having meetings on that up to a week before he died. He also kept up a study of math and German as well as music on his piano and organ for many years. Tom is survived by his wife Marian; their son John and his wife Shannon; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Brady; his brother John (Ardene) of Dallas, three nieces, Paulette Gonzales, Madrid, Spain (Paco), Mary Beth Johnston (Jeff) and Kathy Vasello (John) of Dallas; nephew Allen Johns; great-nieces Ardena, Carmen and Ana Gonzales, Spain, and Bridgette Vasello; three great-nephews, Griffin and Hudson Johnston and John Vasello, all of Dallas. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Katie Flahavin, by his sister Linda Johns and his nephew Tim Johns. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 am. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, N. 501 Walnut Road, in the Spokane Valley, in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. Rev. Joe Weitensteiner will officiate. Graveside service at St. Joesph Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent will be limited to family members. Regretfully no luncheon can be held to greet everyone. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Herb and Margaret Druffel Scholarship at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane (483-8511) or Morning Star Boys Ranch (448-1412). Arrangements have been entrusted to Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services of Spokane, 467-5496. Please visit Tom's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
