SOLBRACK, Tom Jay Tom Jay Solbrack, 70, of Steptoe, WA passed away October 25, 2019 at his home. He was born October 13, 1949 in Spokane, WA to Clare and Ellen (Feldman) Solbrack. Tom grew up at the family farm near Plaza, WA and graduated from Rosalia High School in 1968. He attended Washing- ton State University for a time before starting his work career at Oakesdale Implement Company. Tom worked for Washington Water Power in the truck and hydraulic shop in Spokane and in 1980 began his farming career at the family farm at Plaza. He married Ella Dahlke in 1975 and together they had two children. On August 14, 2014 Tom married Carol Brenner. He semi-retired and they moved to Steptoe, WA in 2008. Tom enjoyed hunting and trips to explore Montana. He was a collector of guns, western décor and many, many items. He loved a good garage sale, estate sale, or flea market. Tom's favorite justification, "It was only a dollar." Tom is survived by his wife Carol at their Steptoe, WA home; two children daughter Sarah (Will) Birrenkott, grandchildren Colton and Waverly of Airway Heights; son Matt (Erin) Solbrack at the family farm at Plaza, WA; brother Dennis (Diane) Solbrack of Colfax, WA; stepchildren Selena (Rick) Wolf; Steve (Tara) Brenner; his nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren and many family relatives. The memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 AM at the Rosalia Community (Methodist) Church. A reception will follow at the church. BRUNING FUNERAL HOME of Colfax, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Steptoe Fire Dept. or the Rosalia Community Church. Online condolences may be sent to

