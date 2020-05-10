GUNBY, Tomie Lee It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we share that our sister and friend, Tomie Lee Gunby passed away on April 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Sacred Heart Hospital. Tomie was born in Vallejo, CA on December 13, 1948. She was raised in Napa, CA and attended Napa High School. She worked as a material handler for many years at Mare Island Navel Base, Alameda Oakland Supply Center and Tracy Army Depot until her retirement in 2003. After her retirement, she moved with Mom to Spokane, WA to be near family. Tomie loved her SF Giants baseball team, always sporting some type of team logo. She was a season ticket holder for the Gonzaga Women's Basketball team and the Spokane Civic Theater. She loved old movies and oldies music, knowing the words to all songs and singers. Although Tomie never had children, she was the perfect Aunt. She was full of fun, very witty and loved playing games with her nieces and nephews. She never met a stranger, she had many friends, some going back to elementary school. Tomie was the keeper of all secrets and her family loved her for it. Her loyalty, compassion and love she had for her sisters, Cathy and Kim, brother-in-law Daryl, her nieces and nephews and her best friends Lois Gregory and Elaine Daffron will be missed but remembered forever. Tomie is survived by her sister Catherine Hart (Daryl) Chewelah, WA, sister Kimberly Sylvester, Albuquerque, NM; step-mother Sally Gunby, Albuquerque, NM; nieces Lauren Highberg (Erik) Spokane, WA, Kiley Sylvester, Albuquerque, NM, Michelle Slagel, Twin Falls, ID; nephews Jake Wines, Spring Creek, NV, Andy Wines (Kathi) Lamoille, NV, Stephen Hart (Jenny) Castle Rock, WA; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Becky Miller and her father James Gunby. A celebration of Tomie's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Tomie's name may be made to the Union Gospel Mission or the Spokane Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store