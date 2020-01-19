Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toni Marie VIETZKE. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

VIETZKE, Toni Marie (Age 41) Toni Marie Vietzke passed away on January 13, 2020. Toni was born at Mather AFB in California and raised by loving parents: John Halsey and Bonnie Patton. Toni was a loving and supportive sister to John M. Halsey, and the love they had for one another was unbreakable. Toni lived a joyful childhood, her favorite things being: riding her pink stingray bicycle with her hamster in the basket, cracking open a cold Coke on a hot day, running to the market with her brother to get candy bars, watching movies, raising her cabbage patch kids, and spending time with loved ones. Toni met high school sweetheart, Paul Vietzke after the Halseys were transferred to Washington when Toni was in the 4th grade. The two weren't always infatuated with one another, and probably never suspected that they would spend the rest of their lives together. The two lovers didn't know what was in store for them, and how Paul was to chase after Toni's heart years later in high school. Through high school, Toni was a beloved friend to many and would do anything for those closest to her heart. Toni and Paul fell deeply in love at the young age of 17. The two lovers were inseparable. Toni was married to Paul Frederick Vietzke on June 9th, 2000. Toni and Paul gave birth to their firstborn child Jessica Marie on August 9th, 2000. Toni was going to school to receive her CNA certification when she found out she was pregnant with a second child, Kyle Paul born on October 22, 2002. Shortly after Kyle was born, Toni gave up her career to become a full-time homemaker. From day one of that job, it was clear that Toni was created to be a mother. No one took the stay at home mother position more seriously than Toni did. Her days consisted of cleaning the house, making school lunches, cooking gourmet dinners for her beloved family, and serving those who lived under her roof. Toni gave birth to her second daughter, Julia Nicole on August 10, 2005. Her children gave her life, and although it wasn't always easy, Toni wouldn't have traded the job for anything. Having her heart set on a family of six, Toni and Paul tried for a fourth. The family endured loss after loss, including a still-born who came into the world and took her last breath in the arms of her mother on the day of March 30, 2010. After this tragic loss, Toni and Paul fought to have another child. When the two saw doctor after doctor, the dream of having a fourth child was almost hopeless. God blessed the Vietzke family with the birth of their second and final son, Keith Ryan born on May 10, 2010. The Vietzke's spent their winters drinking hot chocolate, sledding, and watching Christmas movies. Summers were spent having BBQs with loved ones, going to the Cheney public pool, and having picnics in the park. Toni loved her four children more than anything in this world as she selflessly served them in her everyday life. Toni loved to run and she ran her first half-marathon on September 23, 2017. Toni wanted to live a healthy and happy life and did all that was necessary to achieve this goal. Toni was a positive, encouraging, strong, and authentic woman. She never ceased to love others unconditionally as she uplifted those around her. Toni is running her favorite trails in heaven, hand in hand with the Lord. Toni Marie Vietzke will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Toni Vietzke was so beloved and is survived by her four children, her parents, and her spouse who all love her very much. All are welcome to pay their respects at a Celebration of Life which will be held at Shriners Event Center on Sunday, January 26, at 2 pm. Toni's family has requested that all who attend stray away from wearing the color black, thus all who come should wear their favorite attire with lots of color and life. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at

VIETZKE, Toni Marie (Age 41) Toni Marie Vietzke passed away on January 13, 2020. Toni was born at Mather AFB in California and raised by loving parents: John Halsey and Bonnie Patton. Toni was a loving and supportive sister to John M. Halsey, and the love they had for one another was unbreakable. Toni lived a joyful childhood, her favorite things being: riding her pink stingray bicycle with her hamster in the basket, cracking open a cold Coke on a hot day, running to the market with her brother to get candy bars, watching movies, raising her cabbage patch kids, and spending time with loved ones. Toni met high school sweetheart, Paul Vietzke after the Halseys were transferred to Washington when Toni was in the 4th grade. The two weren't always infatuated with one another, and probably never suspected that they would spend the rest of their lives together. The two lovers didn't know what was in store for them, and how Paul was to chase after Toni's heart years later in high school. Through high school, Toni was a beloved friend to many and would do anything for those closest to her heart. Toni and Paul fell deeply in love at the young age of 17. The two lovers were inseparable. Toni was married to Paul Frederick Vietzke on June 9th, 2000. Toni and Paul gave birth to their firstborn child Jessica Marie on August 9th, 2000. Toni was going to school to receive her CNA certification when she found out she was pregnant with a second child, Kyle Paul born on October 22, 2002. Shortly after Kyle was born, Toni gave up her career to become a full-time homemaker. From day one of that job, it was clear that Toni was created to be a mother. No one took the stay at home mother position more seriously than Toni did. Her days consisted of cleaning the house, making school lunches, cooking gourmet dinners for her beloved family, and serving those who lived under her roof. Toni gave birth to her second daughter, Julia Nicole on August 10, 2005. Her children gave her life, and although it wasn't always easy, Toni wouldn't have traded the job for anything. Having her heart set on a family of six, Toni and Paul tried for a fourth. The family endured loss after loss, including a still-born who came into the world and took her last breath in the arms of her mother on the day of March 30, 2010. After this tragic loss, Toni and Paul fought to have another child. When the two saw doctor after doctor, the dream of having a fourth child was almost hopeless. God blessed the Vietzke family with the birth of their second and final son, Keith Ryan born on May 10, 2010. The Vietzke's spent their winters drinking hot chocolate, sledding, and watching Christmas movies. Summers were spent having BBQs with loved ones, going to the Cheney public pool, and having picnics in the park. Toni loved her four children more than anything in this world as she selflessly served them in her everyday life. Toni loved to run and she ran her first half-marathon on September 23, 2017. Toni wanted to live a healthy and happy life and did all that was necessary to achieve this goal. Toni was a positive, encouraging, strong, and authentic woman. She never ceased to love others unconditionally as she uplifted those around her. Toni is running her favorite trails in heaven, hand in hand with the Lord. Toni Marie Vietzke will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Toni Vietzke was so beloved and is survived by her four children, her parents, and her spouse who all love her very much. All are welcome to pay their respects at a Celebration of Life which will be held at Shriners Event Center on Sunday, January 26, at 2 pm. Toni's family has requested that all who attend stray away from wearing the color black, thus all who come should wear their favorite attire with lots of color and life. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close