CROWE, Toni In loving memory of Toni Renee Crowe. Toni passed away unexpectedly at her South hill home in Spokane WA, June 28th, 2020. Born June 25th, 1963 to Doris Lafountain and Samuel H. Jones at Deconess Hospital Spokane WA. Toni graduated from Joel E Ferris High School In 1981 and later attended Spokane Community College. She attended Southside Christian Center Church in which she was involved in many of their activities including feeding the homeless. Toni loved helping out in any capacity. She worked at the Native American Indian Center, Providence Medical Center, and Meals on Wheels in Spokane. Always compassionate towards the Elderly and those around her Toni always brought light and joy wherever she was. She loved her two dogs Bemer and Sadie. Her enthusiasm for laughter love and life lifted up anyone who knew her. Toni had a passion for travel and any new adventure that came her way. Sincere, compassionate and caring Toni helped those around her always with a generous heart. She is preceded in death by her father Samuel Jones. She leaves behind her mother Doris Jones Her well loved man Marcus La margie, six siblings Dave Wilson and Dan Wilson Debrah Clark of Naples Florida. Sue Johnson, Beth Clark and Terry Jones all from Spokane. Toni leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will truly miss her. A celebration of Life will be held at later notice. We will miss her smile and the joy she gave. Her light is shining bright in heaven. Shine onToni till we see you again. We love you. Please conact the family via email at Rhiannan d123@hotmail.com or Daniel Wilson 509-818-5425.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store