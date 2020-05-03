BERG, Tony E. Tony Erick Berg, 71, of Spokane Valley Washington passed away April 14, 2020 from a long battle with cancer. He was born in Moscow, Idaho on February 4, 1949. Tony graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Lewiston Idaho. He received an Associate of Applied Science in Drafting and Design at Lewis-Clark College. He enlisted in the Air Force from 1969-1977. He was married to Dinah Berg on September 5, 1970 in Lewiston Idaho. Together they raised three children and were married 19 years. Tony had a career as an engineer in drafting and design for Welk Brothers, Accra Fab and retired from Proto Manufacturing. He had a true gift and passion for cars. He built and restored some beautiful after he was done racing, he raced circle track cars for 10 years. He was also prepared for anything to come, including this pandemic. Tony was a "prepper" and had very genius ideas and ways of engineering everything you would need to live. He loved to cook and enjoy meals with family. He was a friend to all and wanted to help everyone, he was a very kind soul. He never complained and always had a positive outlook on things. Tony will be very deeply missed and always be loved, treasured and never be forgotten by those he leaves behind. He was survived by his daughters Frances Marie Williams and Jessica Lynn Berg. Along with his sisters Dale and Cheri Cosper, Don and Shannon Worden and Rhonda Berg. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Junior Berg and Norma Virginia Mowlds and his son David Anthony Berg. Funeral/ celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please leave a condolence to Tony's family please visit https://www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com/tributes/Tony-Berg.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.