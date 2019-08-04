|
HOUGER, Tonya Marlene (Close) On July 23, 2019, Tonya Marlene (Close) Houger passed away at her home. She was born on September 17, 1943 to Carl and Elda Close in Spokane, Washington. Tonya was a graduate of Central Valley High School and continued her friendships with many of her classmates in working on class reunions. She was an employee at Rosauers in the Spokane Valley for over 30 years and made many friends. Tonya was very creative, as shown not only by her scrapbooking, but also in the many needlepoint pieces she produced. She was never without her camera and memorialized every family function in picture. In addition, most family gatherings were held at her home; she looked forward to entertaining, cooking the meals and doing the traditional family baking. Christmas baking was a favorite, and there were many waiting to sample our Grandmother's recipes. Tonya was preceded in death by her father, Carl Close; brother, Tony Close; and husband, Martin Houger. She is survived and mourned by her son, Bradley King; grandchildren Amanda (Dan) Doyle, and Andrew King; mother Elda Close; sisters Carol Johnson, and Pam (Lon) Dale; plus many nieces and nephews. All will miss her terribly. A Celebration of Tonya's Life will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., at 11:00 am with a reception following. Inurnment will take place Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. "Her memory is a keepsake that we will hold in our hearts."
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019