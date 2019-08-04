Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya HOUGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya Marlene (Close) HOUGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOUGER, Tonya Marlene (Close) On July 23, 2019, Tonya Marlene (Close) Houger passed away at her home. She was born on September 17, 1943 to Carl and Elda Close in Spokane, Washington. Tonya was a graduate of Central Valley High School and continued her friendships with many of her classmates in working on class reunions. She was an employee at Rosauers in the Spokane Valley for over 30 years and made many friends. Tonya was very creative, as shown not only by her scrapbooking, but also in the many needlepoint pieces she produced. She was never without her camera and memorialized every family function in picture. In addition, most family gatherings were held at her home; she looked forward to entertaining, cooking the meals and doing the traditional family baking. Christmas baking was a favorite, and there were many waiting to sample our Grandmother's recipes. Tonya was preceded in death by her father, Carl Close; brother, Tony Close; and husband, Martin Houger. She is survived and mourned by her son, Bradley King; grandchildren Amanda (Dan) Doyle, and Andrew King; mother Elda Close; sisters Carol Johnson, and Pam (Lon) Dale; plus many nieces and nephews. All will miss her terribly. A Celebration of Tonya's Life will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., at 11:00 am with a reception following. Inurnment will take place Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. "Her memory is a keepsake that we will hold in our hearts."
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thornhill Valley Chapel
Download Now