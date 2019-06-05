Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracey Lee SCHULTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHULTZ, Tracey Lee 1954 - 2019 Tracey was born January 26, 1954, to Louise and Frank Thurber. She spent her teen years in Polson, Montana. She enjoyed the adventures with her dog, Thunder and riding her horse, Joker. Tracey came back home to Spokane, where she raised Appaloosa horses in Elk with her mother. She enjoyed competing with her horse in competition. Tracey worked as a bartender at the German Inn and Playfair, where she met her husband Ronald Schultz, they were married in Millwood, Washington. They were married for 31 years, until Ron passed away April 14, 2014. They made their home in Albany Oregon for over 25 years. Tracey enjoyed fishing, reading bowling and her beloved cats. Tracey is survived by her son, Noah Wischmann, grandson Brandon; sisters: Maxine Polich, Marlene Reagan, Marilyn Henderson of Spokane, WA; Maureen Moehle of Texas, Adelaide Quebodeaux of Utah. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron; father, Frank Thurber and mother, Louise; brother Gilbert Cox. Tracey would say ..."it is not goodbye, but see you later." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.

