BOWLES-RUSSELL, Traci May 1, 1963 September 16, 2019 Traci was born in Butte, Montana and raised in Great Falls, where she attended Great Falls High School graduating in 1981. She has lived in San Francisco and Seattle, however, the majority of time spent in Spokane, Washington. Her primary employment was in the Electrical Supply field where she was a Project Manager. Traci had two children, Rachel and Lindsey, whom she loved dearly. For Traci's entire life, when you became a friend of hers, you were a friend for life, and she held each of those relationships close to her heart. She had a unique eye for style, as most of her clothes and house décor came from thrift stores and garage sales. She had a Green-thumb, and could make anything grow. One of Traci's best qualities, and hard to come by: She was comfortable in her own skin. Of course, everyone knows this as one of her favorite sayings was: "Naked is Naked". Traci loved water: lakes and rivers, but most, she loved the beach; the ocean, the sand, the breeze, the sun! Traci is survived by Husband, Douglas Russell; Daughter, Lindsey Bowles; Mother, Teddie Bray; Brother, Jeff Howard (Lori); Nephews, Owen and Luke; and ex-husband, Mark Bowles. Memorial will be held October 5th at 2:00 pm at Valley Assembly of God, 15618 E. Broadway Ave,, Spokane Valley, WA 99037. Following the Memorial, at 3:30 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be held at Players & Spectators (P&S) Event Center, 12828 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Please share memories of Traci at

