Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis Suttle RIVERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RIVERS, Travis Suttle Travis Suttle Rivers, the only son of Olin Travis Rivers and Lois Tommy Suttle, was born June 28, 1938 in Mexia, TX. He passed away July 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sharlene and son Martin. Travis grew up in Prairie Hill and Killeen, TX; majored in piano perfor-mance at Baylor University and received his PhD in music history from the University of Iowa where he met his wife of 58 years. He retired as Professor Emeritus of Music from Eastern Washington University after 33 years. And was also the classical music critic for the Spokesman Review for 30+ years. The last seven years he wrote the program notes for the Spokane String Quartet. He loved playing piano duets with his wife as well as chamber music with colleagues and enjoyed attending other's recitals, opera and symphony performances. Travis was an avid hiker, camper and traveler around the globe. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Spokane Symphony or the Spokane String Quartet.

RIVERS, Travis Suttle Travis Suttle Rivers, the only son of Olin Travis Rivers and Lois Tommy Suttle, was born June 28, 1938 in Mexia, TX. He passed away July 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sharlene and son Martin. Travis grew up in Prairie Hill and Killeen, TX; majored in piano perfor-mance at Baylor University and received his PhD in music history from the University of Iowa where he met his wife of 58 years. He retired as Professor Emeritus of Music from Eastern Washington University after 33 years. And was also the classical music critic for the Spokesman Review for 30+ years. The last seven years he wrote the program notes for the Spokane String Quartet. He loved playing piano duets with his wife as well as chamber music with colleagues and enjoyed attending other's recitals, opera and symphony performances. Travis was an avid hiker, camper and traveler around the globe. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Spokane Symphony or the Spokane String Quartet. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close