KRESHEL, Trellice (Irwin) Trellice (Irwin) Kreshel passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 on hospice care in Tacoma, WA. She was 74 years old. Trellice was born Septem-ber 3, 1945 in Whitefish, MT and grew up in Eureka, MT graduating from Lincoln County High in 1963. She was preceded in death by her father Clifford "Cliff" Irwin and Mary "Hazel" (Lodinoff) Irwin. She is survived by her only daughter, Sonja (Kreshel) Gallaway and son-in-law Richard of Lakewood, WA, as well as by her brother Albert "Al" Irwin, his wife Janet of Lincoln, NE, their three daughters (Brandy, Danielle, Tara) four grandnieces, one grandnephew as well as several cousins and many friends. Trellice worked in commercial insurance for more than 40 years, a job that took her first to Spokane, WA where she married and had a daughter. Her job then transferred in 1984 to Seattle and the small town, now single, mom took a leap of faith and followed. Trellice resided at her home in Des Moines, WA; a suburb of Seattle, for more than 30 years where she raised her daughter, a whole bunch of pets brought home by the same daughter and made amazing friends. She put her daughter through college and saw her go on to earn a master's degree. After many years of praying, she saw her daughter married in 2018 to Richard who she loved as a son and bragged about to anyone who would listen! In her retirement, Trellice was extremely active in her church and the local senior center. She loved to bake for everyone and would never say no to a request for goodies at a church or Senior Center event. Her cookies, cupcakes, quick breads, bars and rum cake will be missed! Private graveside services are planned in Eureka, MT. A memorial service is to be held in September at her church in Federal Way, WA which will also be made available online. In lieu of flowers it was Trellice's request that any memorial donations be sent to the St. Luke's Foundation c/o St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 515 S. 312th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003.



