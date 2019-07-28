Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Treva Mae COLLETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLLETT, Treva Mae (Olson) Treva Mae Collett passed three weeks after her 90th birthday on July 10, 2019, in Post Falls, Idaho. Treva Mae Olson was born on June 18, 1929, to Ben and Elsie Olson in Pukwana, SD. She was born at home by a midwife, and in those days, your birthplace was the closest town with a Post Office, hence-Pukwana. Both her parents were children of South Dakota pioneering families: Olaf and Miria Olson of Brule County, and Colin and Ione Paterson of Kingsbury County. It was from her parents, grandparents, and the farm communities in which they lived that she was taught the values of hard work, honesty, determination, and a great sense of humor and wit (and she was a pretty good card player); all traits she carried throughout her life and instilled in her children. At her birth, she joined brother, Robert (Bob) and she was followed by a sister, Doris, and then youngest, Roger. The family farmed near Vega/Gann Valley, SD. They survived the "Dirty Thirties" there. Then, her folks moved the family to Kingsbury County to be closer to her mother's (Elsie) family. Treva attended one-room country schools near Iroquois and Manchester through the 8th grade; then attended De Smet High School and was in the class of 1947. She had vivid memories of the hardships, rationing, and the losses of WWII. After high school, she and a girlfriend were offered a secretarial position at an insurance company at Pierre, SD. One can imagine the excitement and thrill (and anxiety for their parents) of two small-town girls heading for adventure in the "big city" of Pierre. In a short time, she was offered a different position in the South Dakota State Capitol in the tourist department. She had lifelong memories of being friends with the Governor, state representatives, and excitement and energy of working in the State State Capitol Building. It is there that she met her husband-to-be, Gordon R. Larson, a WWII Navy veteran. Treva and Gordon were married in 1948. They had two sons: Gordon Richard (Rick) Jr. in 1949, and Loren Jami in 1952, followed by daughter, Mitzi Jo in 1956. Treva and Gordon moved the family to California in 1958 for better career opportunities and weather. They both started working for North American Aviation; she as an executive secretary, and he as a draftsman. They were divorced in 1961, and Treva became a single mother of three children. This woman worked so hard housing, feeding, clothing, and caring for her three kids; and still had the energy to load them into her Volkswagen Beetle and take them to the beach, Disneyland, or to the San Fernando Valley to visit her sister, Doris and family. Treva met and married James Collett in 1967. Along with Jim, she picked up a stepson, Jimmy (age five) whom she loved as much as her other kids, and worked at instilling in him all of her "farm girl" values and managed a good job of it. She continued as an executive secretary, but tried her hand in sales and worked to receive her realty sales license. Jim followed and got his license and together, they created a very successful commercial realty operation. She and Jim enjoyed traveling. They visited Europe, Scandinavia, Alaska, Hawaii, and New England in the fall. They purchased a home in San Clemente, CA, that was two doors down from Richard Nixon's Western White House (not that she was a fan-it's just a point of interest). Treva and Jim divorced in the fall of 1989, but remained friends and Jim was invited to all the holiday family get-togethers. After a few years, Treva moved to Murrietta, CA, to be closer to her daughter, Mitzi, and young grandchildren Dina and Brian. You could also find her at the Indian casino - that lady had such good luck and did enjoy the slot. In 2005, Treva moved to Spokane, WA, where son, son Jami and sister, Doris and family lived. Mitzi and family moved that same month/year and so Treva's extended family was all together again. She, Jami, and Mitzi were able to have several trips back to South Dakota for visits to family, old friends, and family history lessons. She enjoyed seeing De Smet High School friends and attending the "All Class Reunions". She always made it a point to see her country school classmate, Phyllis Fenner (Allen) of Iroquois. They had been friends for 80 years! Treva was always a loyal and true friend. Treva spent her last couple years in Alzheimer's Care Homes: Pine Ridge in Spokane, WA, and Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the administrations and staffs for their wonderful care and attention. As you have read, Treva did not leave the world untouched. She brought love, friendship, humor, and kindness and leaves behind those qualities in others. She is greatly missed. Treva would want to thank all of her family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, bosses, and hairdressers for all of her wonderful experiences: for the laughs, the drinks, the dances, their kindnesses, their support, their influence and for the strength she garnered from the bad and sad times. They made her life the GEM that it was. Survivors include her children: son, Loren Jami Larson; daughter Mitzi (Jim) Henderson; stepson, James (Soheila) Collett; sister, Doris (Duane) Minier; grandchildren, Dina, Brian, Tara; step-grandchildren, Justin, Serena, and Breana; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Elsie; son, Gordon Richard (Rick) Larson, Jr; brothers Bob and Roger; and her ex-husbands, Gordon and Jim. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date in Spokane. Treva will be buried in the De Smet Cemetery, De Smet, SD with extended generations of family. A graveside service, followed by a celebration of life will be scheduled at De Smet at a later date. God bless you, Treva Mae Olson, may you rest in peace.

A graveside service, followed by a celebration of life will be scheduled at De Smet at a later date. God bless you, Treva Mae Olson, may you rest in peace. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019

