PERREWE, Treva A. June 18, 1949 - November 23, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Treva Perrewe, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Robert Perrewe; daughters Venesea, Dazana, and Carli; and grandsons Randy, Jeremy, and Casey. Treva was loved dearly and will be remembered fondly by those who knew her. She loved the ocean; it was where she always wanted to be. She and Bob were able to spend her final years in Newport, Oregon, close to the Pacific Ocean. A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at the First Church of the Nazarene, at 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd., in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, please use your gifts to help someone less fortunate, as Treva had tried to do throughout her life.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019