Troy Elisha SMITH


1925 - 2020
SMITH, Troy Elisha Troy Elisha Smith of Spokane, Washington, went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 19th, 2020. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He was born at home on October 8th, 1925 in Spokane, WA, the youngest of six. He was the second born of twins. His brother Roy Elijah Smith is 15 minutes older than him. He graduated from Rogers High School, after he was discharged from the Navy. He was drafted in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a Fireman 1st Class and spent most of WWII in Japan and surrounding islands. When he was discharged, he use the GI Bill to become a pharmacist at WSU, graduating in 1951. He worked as a pharmacist until he retired in the 90s. He was a faithful man of God, always had a kind word to say, avid golfer, member of the Masons, loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He is survived by his twin brother Roy; four children, Marilyn, Don, Ron and Paul; 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandkids. A celebration will be held at Mountain View Assembly of God in the near future.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020
