COWAN, Troy M. Troy M. Cowan, 48 years old of Spokane WA, passed away February 2020, way to soon. He is survived by his fiancee Erica Stephen two step-children Jeramy Stephen Jr, McKenzie Stephen and three biological children Cameron, Cassidee and Patrick along with many friends and family. Troy was a big hearted soul eager to help those around him rather it was helping a neighbor, fixing things around the house or being a great listener Troy always did it with a great big smile. Troy enjoyed road trips and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Troy and Erica loved the outdoors together and enjoyed rockhounding searching for the perfect gem or piece of petrified wood. He enjoyed traveling with her and the kids and did so as often as possible. If it was a weekend trip to Idaho or a vacation to Glacier he made each time that much more enjoyable with his funny outgoing personality. Troy's summers were never complete without a trip to Priest and Sullivan Lake. Troy was a smart, hard working man who was a man of many trades. Troy was an athlete in high school and a patient teacher as an adult. He enjoyed playing basketball with Jeramy and friends, or endless soccer with McKenzie. Troy loved to BBQ and took pride in what he cooked. He loved all sorts of music, playing pool and soaking up the sun. Troy's future was "always so bright he always wore shades." You could find him sitting in the yard soaking up the rays with his favorite song playing, or riding shotgun with his family blarring his favorite tune, playing the air guitar/drums. Troy enjoyed being "cozy" on cold days watching movies or playing hours of chess, monopoly and apples to apples. Home will never be the same and there will never be another Troy he will forever be greatly missed. Special thanks to Ezra Glanzer all our dear family and friends.

