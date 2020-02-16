Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy Montgomery COWAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COWAN, Troy Montgomery (Age 48) Our beloved Troy Boy went to Heaven February 6, 2020. Growing up, Troy attended schools in Spokane and surrounding Seattle areas. He graduated from Decatur High School in Federal Way, WA in 1989, where he was MVP All Star football player his senior year. Upon graduation, he was employed in construction as a scaffolder. He took pride and often told stories about his work on the Space Needle, The Washington State Capitol Building and The Monroe Street Bridge. After his construction employment, he followed in his father's footsteps in the railroad industry working for BNSF, then continued his career as a long-haul truck driver. Ultimately, returning to his love of scaffolding. Troy had an infectious personality and a gift with people. You knew when he entered the room, the comedy act was about to begin. You would never walk away from a conversation without him quoting a movie, singing a song about you or giving you a nickname. He was always the life of the party. Troy never passed up the chance to sing karaoke, he loved music and movies, playing board and card games, especially Yahtzee with his sisters and Pinochle with his mom and Joey. He was athletic and a loyal fan to all of Washington's sports teams, he enjoyed nature and was very proud of his Scottish heritage. He was a good son, loved his three children and all his family. He is an irreplaceable person and will be dearly missed beyond measure. He is survived by his father Victor Cowan and wife Christine, mother Gail Rybicki and husband Joe, brother Todd "The Rod" Stuart and wife Cherice Cowan, sisters Cecily "Cecy Kiya" and husband Jeremy Coulter, Heather "Heather Feather" and husband Cory Jahn, Holly "Hogs" Cowan, Chelsey "The Weeze" Cowan and her significant other Dustin James. Troy is also survived by his son Patrick Kaesberg (mother Caroline Scoles), son Cameron and daughter Cassidee Cowan (mother Terresa Smith) and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. His family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospital and Hospice House of Spokane for all the comfort and support they provided during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to Hospice House. A celebration of Troy's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020

