Troy Reid SPAULDING

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Clayton Grange
Obituary
SPAULDING, Troy Reid (Age 52) Passed away November 7, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his daughter, Darylann Spaulding; grand-son, Macgregor; sister, Stacy (Dean) Sturdevant; father, George Spaulding and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Spaulding; grandson, Jonah Spaulding and mother, Victoria (Bachmeier) Spaulding. He served four years in the Naval Reserves. Troy was always quick to smile and offer a helping hand. He loved spending time with family, friends, and the great outdoors. A memorial service (potluck after) will be held on December 7, 2019; 2 pm at the Clayton Grange.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019
