SARICH, Trudie Jo (Bell) (Age 76) Trudie Jo Sarich (Bell), 76, passed away July 13, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA. Trudie was born on July 4, 1944 in Bellingham, WA to Robert and Beulah Bell. She was a graduate of Bellingham High School, Bellingham Beauty School, and Everett Community College. She was a member of the Catholic Church and Beta Sigma Phi. "Grandma Honey" will be remembered for her infectious sense of humor, kind heartedness, and her absolute devotion to her family. Trudie is survived by her brother, Robert Bell Jr., her children, Debra Sarich, Michael Sarich Jr., James (Dawn) Sarich, six grandchildren: (William, Gregory, Sarah, Jasmine, Ivy and Nicholas, and two great-grandchildren (Selene and O'Ryin). In remembrance of Trudie's zealousness for rescued dogs, memorial donations are suggested to a local Humane Society or animal rescue services.



