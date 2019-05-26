Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy Mae PECCHIA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PECCHIA, Trudy Mae (Age 68) Trudy joined our Father in Heaven on May 18, 2019. She was born in Spokane, WA November 19, 1950. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Elisabeth Kryns, and four of her siblings, Bob Arthur, Carrie Fisher, Curt Kryns, and Mary Delker. Trudy is survived by her husband Greg Pecchia; siblings, Jan Kryns, Karen Johnston, and Melody Whitver; two children, Kary Kryns and Aaron Dechand; grandson Peyton Gibbs; her cats Busy Boy and Sunshine, and her chicken Madame. Trudy was married October 19, 1991 to Greg Pecchia in Spokane. She enjoyed many things in life such as visiting with family and friends, hiking and camping, snow skiing, boating, gardening, cooking, flying with her father-in-law Gene Pecchia, and helping those less fortunate than her. Trudy's life was about giving to others. She worked as the head cook for a daycare center, did private home care for older people, and worked with husband Greg doing fire alarm inspections and repairs. She was a devoted mother and wife. Trudy gave her husband Greg, the best days of his life. In her last days on this planet she was surrounded by family and friends. Trudy never gave up hope of living and fought a valiant fight to the end. She had a strong faith in the life hereafter and knew she would continue on through eternity. In Trudy's final moments she was with Kary, Peyton, and her mother-in-law, Emma Pecchia, and being embraced by her loving husband Greg. A Memorial Service for Trudy will be held at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church, 602 E. 6th St., Deer Park, WA on Friday, May 31st at noon.

