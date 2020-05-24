McCOY, Trudy T. Trudy Turnidge McCoy, born April 29, 1944 to James and Alma Turnidge in Tacoma, WA, went peacefully into the loving embrace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 15, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Trudy was a long-time member of Indian Trail Church and served for many years in the Children's Ministry where she loved teaching and working with the toddlers. She had a deep passion for seeing the Gospel taken and spread throughout the world and considered herself blessed to support and work with many missionaries and overseas ministry organizations. She took great joy in studying God's Word daily, truly loved teaching Precept Bible Studies, and was very much involved with many of the Women's ministries in her church. Trudy was a board member of Northwest Christian Schools, and an NWC supporter for over 40 years. All her children and grandchildren attended the school. She was a proud Gonzaga University graduate, and closely followed their basketball program. She loved her family intensely and was beloved by all that had the joy to know her. Trudy was preceded in death by her mother and father and is survived by her husband John, sons Mark Tufts (Donna) of Big Spring, TX , Jim Tufts (Melissa) of Spokane, WA, daughter Pam McMillen (Lance) of Seattle, WA, grandchildren Amanda (Tufts) Fry, Kayci (Tufts) Ferris, Abigail Tufts, Chance Tufts, Sabrina Merkin, Maxon Merkin, great-grandchild Alexa Fry, sister Alice Daily, and several nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.



