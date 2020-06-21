Trudy WATKINS
WATKINS, Trudy Trudy Watkins passed away at her home on May 28th, 2020. She was born September 7th, 1960 to Jim and Dorthy Watkins. Trudy was unique and eccentric in the coolest way. She saw beauty in simplicity, love, and kindness. We will always remember her for the good, the fun, the silliness, and most of all, her laugh. Trudy leaves behind her father, daughters, sisters, brothers-in- law, many nieces and nephews, and many more great nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends from the EVHS Class of '78. When it is safe to gather, we will all celebrate her life and say goodbye. Trudy was passionate about her convictions and her generous spirit supported a number of causes. If you feel compelled, please donate money in Trudy's name.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
