MELLINGER, Trula Mae (Age 81) Trula Mae Mellinger passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Trula was the 4th of fourteen children and was born in 1938 to Bernard and Ruth Hack of South Sioux, Nebraska. Trula married her beloved husband, Gerald Mellinger on October 6, 1957. Together they had two children, Vicki and Rick Mellinger. Trula worked many years as a Nurses Aid, and enjoyed painting and working in her beautiful backyard. Her greatest joy was caring for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Gerald, son, Rick, five grandchildren, eight great-grand- children and siblings, Sadie, Helen, Jeanne, Doug and Goldie. She was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Vicki. Trula was loved by her sisters-in-law, Nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. We miss you Tuckie and know Heaven is brighter now, lit up by your beautiful smile. Please join us Saturday, May 11, 2019, 1:00 PM at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, in celebration of Tuckie's life with Pastor Jerry Malone officiating. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 8, 2019