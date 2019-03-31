Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T/Sgt. Berton P. KELEMAN. View Sign

KELEMAN, T/Sgt Berton P. US Army 1943-1945(Combat Infantryman) I was inducted into the Army Infantry on February 12, 1943, where I was placed in the 60th Inf. 9th Division as a Lt. Machine Gunner. My orders were to be a Platoon Sgt. after completion of basic training. I was shipped overseas and came ashore in North Africa, where I and thousands of others marched through and eventually became involved in the "Sicilian Campaign", "Battle for France", "Battle for Belgium" and "Battle for Germany". I was wounded coming ashore at Normandy on July 18, 1944, but after a short respite I was put back into combat. I was captured by the Germans on July 25, 1944 and became a Prisoner of War. Other than water, we were given a small cup on hot water with six grains of barley in it. I was finally able to escape on September 13, 1944 when all the POWs were being shipped by rail to another location in a cattle car. Shortly after my escape I was wounded for a second time, this time I was badly wounded and that ended my time as a soldier. I finally made it back to the United States of America on board a hospital ship, arriving December, 1944. In 1973 I met and married Joyce, the love of my life, and spent my remaining years building an amazing legacy.

