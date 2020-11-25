BAUMER, Tyler James (Age 28) Tyler James Baumer, born May 15th, 1992 reached his "last ride" on August 21st, 2020 at the young age of 28. Tyler was an inquisitive child who was always fascinated with how things worked and what he could do to make them work even better. His passion for motors began at a young age when he was introduced to motorcycles as a toddler by his grandpa Denny. He never showed any fear and always wanted to ride fast and jump high. He was also very passionate about music. He was able to express this passion in high school as a member of the CVHS marching band. The friends and experiences he had during this time were some of the best of his high school experience. His passion for life got stronger as he got older. He had many interests including cars, motorcycles, cooking, making music, building/fixing computers, and gaming with his friends and family. He participated in local flat track racing when he was young and was able to travel with his grandfather to competitions where he learned about racing and tuning. Tyler branched out for a short time from motorcycles to Autocross. Drag racing his motorcycle became his ultimate adventure. He kept all his time sheets and every week made it a goal to go a little faster. The friends he made while doing this were family to him. His son Oliver was Tyler's greatest adventure and biggest accomplishment. Tyler's passion for motors, racing and music has been passed on to Oliver. Oliver was the love of his life and brought out the very best in him. He was an amazing dad, and a wonderful role model for his son. Tyler was one of a kind. His laughter and smile will remain with us along with his willingness to help others, even when he was struggling, and he will never be forgotten. His wings will be wrapped around us, needed or not. That is just how he was. Tyler is preceded in death by his best friend, mentor and grandfather Dennis W. Lopp, grandfather Patrick Rowand, and his beloved dog Hershey. Tyler is now in his grandfather Denny's arms, throwing the ball for Hershey between heats all the while listening to Grandpa Pat's stories and laughing at a new joke. Tyler is survived by his son Oliver James Baumer (Jamie Murray); his mother and stepfather, Stacie and George Ridenbaugh; his father and stepmother Kurt and Anita Baumer; his brothers Caden Hughes, Ronnie and Josh Ridenbaugh, and Kainon Baumer; his sisters Riley Ann Baumer and Katie Davis; his grandparents, Pamela K. Lopp (Gene Sigwah), James and Marsha Baumer, Diane Lopp and Diane Rowand. Tyler had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and was never short on friends or extended family. May he rest in peace and ride long, fast, and hard. There will be a celebration of life on May 15, 2021. Details will be posted on his memory page on Facebook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store