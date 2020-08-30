Tyler-James SHEPHERD-CAMPBELL

SHEPHERD-CAMPBELL, Tyler-James Tyler-James Anthony Shepherd-Campbell, 12, left this world on 8-24-2020 and began his new life in Heaven with his animals who went before him. He was born 1-18-2008 at Sacred Heart and was immediately adopted by Jan Campbell and Brenda Shepherd-Campbell. He is survived by his parents and sisters Donna-Belle, Riya-Lynn, and Taya and brothers Dalton-Michael and Teo, his grandmother Fritzi Tegarden, aunts, uncles and cousins. Tyler-James, AKA "Boo Bear" was about to start 7th Grade at Riverside Middle School. Tyler-James planned to become a farmer, rock star and Ninja warrior. We have no doubt he is working out the details to do this in Heaven now. Tyler-James had Autism along with many medical issues and love and made you look at the puzzle of life differently. Anyone who met him was a better person for it. He loved animals intensely from the smallest insect to the largest creature. He wanted to be surrounded by animals and they loved him in return. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Autism Research or SOAR Behavioral Services of Spokane in Tyler-James' name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store