Tyler Jordan DUFFY
DUFFY, Tyler Jordan Born August 5, 1992 in Norfolk, Virginia to parents Brion and Kim Duffy and raised by Kim and Troy Hardy, Tyler Jordan Duffy passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Light-ing up a room with his smile and big blue eyes, everyone who came in contact with Tyler loved him from the start. After graduating from high school in the Central Valley School District, Tyler enjoyed eight years living an independent lifestyle at LIFE Inc. He loved making friends, watching movies, listening to music, boating and being with his family. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather(s) Allen Forgey, Larry Duffy and grandmother Linda Duffy. He is survived by his brother Cameron Dean Hardy; parents Brion Duffy, Kim Duffy and Troy Hardy; grandparents Gwynne Forgey and Carl Bundy, Bob and Linda Carroll; his aunt Kristin Jensen and uncle Kelly Foust (Anna); cousins Tucker Jensen, Rea Rea Jensen, Elsa Foust and Robin Foust. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 5, 2020, Open House at 11:00 a.m. at 40808 North Elk Camden Road, Elk, WA 99009. The family requests Memorial Donations be made to the charity of your choice. To share memories of Tyler and leave condolences for the family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
