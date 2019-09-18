Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Jordan PETTY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETTY, Tyler Jordan Tyler Jordan Petty lived life to the fullest until last Saturday, September 14th 2019. He passed unexpected-ly doing what he loved. He was 27 years old. He was a devoted husband and father, he was the rock of his young family. He was a dedicated son and brother, bringing joy since the very beginning. He was beyond amazing in every way. His contagious smile and love for everyone he met were his trademark. He was admired and loved by all. Halme Construction was the company he was proud to work for as Foreman. His wife Courtney and daughter Georgia continue loving him with their whole hearts, as well as his sister Richelle and parents Darin and Kelly Petty. Tyler was happiest spending time with his family and friends who he was deeply connected to. Most days you would find him working on projects including countless hours working on their property with people he held dear to his heart, building a home where all were welcome. He will be greatly missed. A service will be at Fairmount Memorial Park Sunset Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 21st. A celebration of life will be held at the Field House Pizza and Pub after the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be set up for his young daughter in Tyler's name through STCU. Please share memories and condolences on his tribute page at

PETTY, Tyler Jordan Tyler Jordan Petty lived life to the fullest until last Saturday, September 14th 2019. He passed unexpected-ly doing what he loved. He was 27 years old. He was a devoted husband and father, he was the rock of his young family. He was a dedicated son and brother, bringing joy since the very beginning. He was beyond amazing in every way. His contagious smile and love for everyone he met were his trademark. He was admired and loved by all. Halme Construction was the company he was proud to work for as Foreman. His wife Courtney and daughter Georgia continue loving him with their whole hearts, as well as his sister Richelle and parents Darin and Kelly Petty. Tyler was happiest spending time with his family and friends who he was deeply connected to. Most days you would find him working on projects including countless hours working on their property with people he held dear to his heart, building a home where all were welcome. He will be greatly missed. A service will be at Fairmount Memorial Park Sunset Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 21st. A celebration of life will be held at the Field House Pizza and Pub after the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be set up for his young daughter in Tyler's name through STCU. Please share memories and condolences on his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close