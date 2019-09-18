PETTY, Tyler Jordan Tyler Jordan Petty lived life to the fullest until last Saturday, September 14th 2019. He passed unexpected-ly doing what he loved. He was 27 years old. He was a devoted husband and father, he was the rock of his young family. He was a dedicated son and brother, bringing joy since the very beginning. He was beyond amazing in every way. His contagious smile and love for everyone he met were his trademark. He was admired and loved by all. Halme Construction was the company he was proud to work for as Foreman. His wife Courtney and daughter Georgia continue loving him with their whole hearts, as well as his sister Richelle and parents Darin and Kelly Petty. Tyler was happiest spending time with his family and friends who he was deeply connected to. Most days you would find him working on projects including countless hours working on their property with people he held dear to his heart, building a home where all were welcome. He will be greatly missed. A service will be at Fairmount Memorial Park Sunset Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 21st. A celebration of life will be held at the Field House Pizza and Pub after the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be set up for his young daughter in Tyler's name through STCU. Please share memories and condolences on his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 18, 2019