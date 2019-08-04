Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Wayne DAILEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAILEY, Tyler Wayne Tyler Wayne Dailey was born on October 30, 1987 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. He gradu-ated from Central Valley High School in 2006. He then pursued his love of photography when he took a position at Leo's Photography in the Spokane Valley. Tyler loved reading, hiking, being outdoors, and riding his Harley. In February 2015 he suffered a severe Traumatic Brain Injury in a motorcycle accident. On July 15, Tyler had multiple seizures and never regained consciousness. Tyler will forever be remembered for his infectious smile, sense of humor, determination, and love of life. Tyler is survived by his dad, Rusty and his wife Jennifer, parents Denny and Lori Wilhelm, sister Jennifer Luria, brothers Scott Wilhelm and Travis (Karly) Dailey, nephew Evan Gonzales, second cousin Violet White, grandparents Gerald and Coleen Wilson, Thomas and Freda Wilhelm, and Dale and Suzee Dreyer, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Grandma Helen I. Wilson, sister-in-law Drea Gonzales, and his beloved boxer Dozer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10th from 1pm-3pm at the Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Monetary contributions can be made to BIAWA Spokane Chapter, c/o Penny Wayment, PO Box 304, Chattaroy, WA 99003.

