LOCKRIDGE, Tyrome D. Jr. (Age 25) Tyrome Dee Lockridge Jr., of Spokane, Washington, age 25, passed away unexpec-tedly on August 3rd, 2020. He was born at Deaconess Medical Center, December 4th, 1994. He attended the community school where he received his high school diploma. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. Tyrome had a passion for friendship, fast cars, as well as family. He was the most kind, honest, and trustworthy human on this planet. He made a difference in so many lives with his ability to make everyone he met his family. Tyrome will be dearly missed and remembered by those he left behind: including friends that he considered brothers and sisters, as well as his own two sisters Mariah and Alycea. He also leaves behind three nephews, one niece, grandparents, and a number of aunts and uncles to cherish his memory. Tyrome Jr. is survived by his parents Lashawna and Tyrome Lockridge Sr. At a young age Tyrome knew all he wanted in life was to be a good friend, an even better person, and that is exactly how he lived out his days. To leave an online condolence to Tyrome's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
.