Tyrome D. LOCKRIDGE Jr.
LOCKRIDGE, Tyrome D. Jr. (Age 25) Tyrome Dee Lockridge Jr., of Spokane, Washington, age 25, passed away unexpec-tedly on August 3rd, 2020. He was born at Deaconess Medical Center, December 4th, 1994. He attended the community school where he received his high school diploma. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. Tyrome had a passion for friendship, fast cars, as well as family. He was the most kind, honest, and trustworthy human on this planet. He made a difference in so many lives with his ability to make everyone he met his family. Tyrome will be dearly missed and remembered by those he left behind: including friends that he considered brothers and sisters, as well as his own two sisters Mariah and Alycea. He also leaves behind three nephews, one niece, grandparents, and a number of aunts and uncles to cherish his memory. Tyrome Jr. is survived by his parents Lashawna and Tyrome Lockridge Sr. At a young age Tyrome knew all he wanted in life was to be a good friend, an even better person, and that is exactly how he lived out his days. To leave an online condolence to Tyrome's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
