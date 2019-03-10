Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ursula Frohlich "Ulla" PRZEWOLKA. View Sign

PRZEWOLKA, Ursula Frohlich "Ulla" Ursula "Ulla" Frohlich Przewolka passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 after a brave and lengthy fight with colon cancer. She was born on February 14, 1927 in Plettenberg, Germany to Fritz and Elfriede Frohlich. She married Reinhold "Brutus" Przewolka on September 10, 1953, in Germany. Ulla and Brutus immigrated in May 1958 to the United States, settling in Spokane. They both became naturalized citizens on November 17, 1966. Ulla worked in the insurance industry for many years before taking the leap with Brutus to purchase and run Franklin Press in 1972. She retired in 1990 to care for her first born grandchild, Kirstie. Ulla was very active in the community giving generously of her time volunteering at KSPS and for Cancer Care Northwest in the chemo suite. She was also President of Altrusa International in Spokane. Brutus passed away in 2000. Ulla is survived by her daughter, Karen, son-in-law Gib, granddaughter Kirstie (San Diego, CA), grandson, Carter, great-grandson Marek, sister-in-law Hiltrud Frohlich (Germany) and numerous nieces, nephew and cousins (Germany). Ulla always had a smile on her face. Her smile could light up a room and warm your heart. We will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and grace. Her motto was whatever life may throw, just "roll with it." She truly lived a life well lived. Please join us to celebrate Ulla at a memorial service on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Spokane. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

