BROGAN, Ursula Marie Ursula Marie (Fraenza) Brogan, born February 24, 1921 in Albany, NY to Ursula Francis Podvein and Raphael (Ralph) Fraenza, died in Spokane, WA on May 6, 2020. Ursula grew up in Jamaica, NY, where she met John J. Brogan Jr. and married while John was in the Navy. After WWII they settled first in Anacortes, WA and then moved to Spokane, WA, where John earned his degree from Gonzaga University. Ursula worked while raising seven children, and returned to college in her late 40's to earn her BA in Education from Eastern, Washington State College in 1970. Ursula loved to talk, had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. She had a big heart, gave of herself to others in need, and was a true and loyal friend to many. She loved flowers, road trips, and any shade of blue. She especially loved the arts; museums, musicals, the symphony, and the ballet. She exposed all of her children to music and art and nurtured the talents in each of them. She made sure that her friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew that they were loved, admired, and appreciated, and she recognized the distinct strengths and personalities of each. She believed in the power of prayer and self-reflection and intelligent conversation, and encouraged all of her children to be compassionate and independent thinkers. She is preceded in death by her husband John Joseph Brogan Jr. (d. 1992), and daughters Ursula and Elizabeth. She is survived by her sons and daughters: John, Michael, Marianne, Maureen, and Ruth, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



