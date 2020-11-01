BATES, V. Edward 1932 - 2020 Born in Helena MT, the first of six boys, to Chester and Pauline Bates; spent his growing up years in Helena and Spokane WA. After graduating from Gonzaga Prep in 1950, he attended Gonzaga University for one year and then served four years in the US Navy aboard the carrier USS Essex during the Korean War. Ed graduated from BYU with a degree in Sociology and received a Master's Degree in Social Work from Utah State in 1960. Married Louise Huntington in 1956, resulting in the birth of 3 children with the marriage dissolving some years later. The following years were spent at Florida State, Fresno State (where he met Patricia Smith, his present wife of 48 years); Carroll College (creating and developing their first Baccalaureate School of Social Work) and San Diego State. From 1980-1984, Ed worked with the Indian Health Services in Albuquerque, NM as the Mental Health Administrator. In 1985, he began working for the State of NM in the Children Youth & Families Adoption's Dept in Santa Fe to locate birth parents, adoptees and adoptive families ultimately connecting them with one another, most of which ended in a beautiful way. Ed culminated his career by serving as Program Director of a USAID program (World Association for Children and Parents). He and his wife moved to Romania for a year to serve in this capacity. They developed deep personal relationships which continue to this day. He always refered to them as his "Romanian Family" and thought this the most growing and rewarding experience of his career. Returning from Romania, Ed volunteered in the Peace Corp and was assigned to Petesti, Romania, a city north of Bucharest. His time there was short-lived as he was needed back in Spokane to help care for his ailing mother-in-law and he took exceptional care of her. Being an enrolled member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, Ed took great pride in his heritage. He authored and published a book "In Search of Spirit" depicting his mother's growing up as a child and teenager in Indian Boarding Schools. Ed was a voracious reader "a perpetual learner" and the margins of each book were filled with his notations and cartoon characters. His library is literally filled with books and he has read them all. He had a wonderful appreciation for words, writing with such flair and little effort. "Good Medicine" was his signature closing in all personal writings with recipients adopting this quote in their responses. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patti; 5 brothers, Norman (Marie); Jim (Betty); Tom (Giselle); Jerry; Dan (Sue); 3 children, Karen Francom (Larry); Daryl Bates and Kathleen Robertson; 9 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Donna Haggerton and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ed was taken from this earth on October 10, 2020 by a rare form of cancer: ampullary cancer of the pancreas. Cremation will take place; however, due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time.



