RENNER, Valarie Lea Valarie Lea Renner was born January 30, 1947 and passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was very loved by her family and friends. Valarie was the epitome of faith. She always walked closely with Jesus and always tried to walk the walk. She had a beautiful heart and was quick to love and forgive. She was truly a blessing to us all. She is survived by her three children, Alan Renner his wife Nicole and their two children Hailey and Christopher, Leah Haynes her husband Mario and her three children Kenneth, Shana and Keri and Larry Fiebig his wife, Lisa and his three children Tiffany, Stephanie, and Mathew. She is also survived by her 12 great-grandchildren. To say she will be missed is an understatement. We love you, Mommy.

