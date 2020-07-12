1/1
Valeria "Jo" SMITTLE
SMITTLE, Valeria 'Jo' (Age 72) Valeria 'Jo' Smittle passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on June 29, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. She will be fondly remembered for her generosity and humor by family and friends. A retired Teacher from the Spokane Public School District, Jo spent her years fulfilling her passion for education in her classrooms and her community. She truly left this world for the better and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. May her spirit live on in the memories she left behind. At her request there will be no service, condolences may be expressed online at https://www.cheneyfuneral.com/obituaries/. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Jo's honor be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
