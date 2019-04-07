Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie HALL. View Sign

HALL, Valerie (Age 68) Valerie was born in Spokane, WA and attended North Central High School and went to Spokane Falls Community College. She worked in the hospitality industry for many, many years from which she eventually retired. She was married only once in her life to Gene Hall. They later divorced but remained the closest of friends over the years. Valerie was survived by her daughter Keisha Grainger; brothers Lyle Phillips, John Phillips Sr.; and sisters Sally Jones, "Tootie' Marilee Phillips along with many nieces nephews and Godchildren. Valerie was preceded in death by her father John Phillips and mother Elise Haugen, brother Alan Phillips and sister Beverley Phillips. Val would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security which she had been missing here earthside, this job security is exactly 110 percent for sure. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Val during her 68 years. Among them: Never throw away old pantyhose. Use the old ones to tie gutters, child-proof cabinets, tie toilet flappers, or hang Christmas ornaments. Also: If a raccoon takes up residence in your garage, grab a barbecue brush to coax him out. If he doesn't leave, brush him for twenty minutes and let him stay and live with the cats. Val was a larger than life, free spirited, loving, kind, compassionate, empathetic woman filled with so much life and so, so, so much more love. And a love for living her life with love, by being love and giving unconditional love in the truest meaning of. She was a care taker of all people from and of all walks of life. She was simply good, a good hearted woman whom will be beyond missed by all who knew her and loved her, if you knew Val well you couldn't help but love her. She left no detailed instructions for us but she would want us to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. So please join us in doing so April 13th at 1-pm at her Church - Mending Fences, 1906 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99202. Flowers or donations can be sent to 2607 W. Broad Ave., Spokane, WA 99205, they will cover services and obituary.

