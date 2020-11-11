HUSA, Veikko "Lennie" A life full of love, laughter, service, and wisdom ended on November 7, 2020, as Veikko "Lennie" Husa passed from our arms to those of our Lord's. Lennie was born July 18, 1925 on the family homestead in the Finnish farming community of Belden, North Dakota. Riding on a wooden box between the two front seats of a Model A, he arrived in Washington State at age 10 with his family after the farm blew away during the dust bowl years. Eventually settling on a farm in the Independence Valley, he graduated Rochester High School in 1943, just in time to be drafted for World War II. Lennie served as a Private in Intelligence & Reconnaissance in the 345th Infantry Regiment in the 87th Infantry Division in Patton's Third Army, fighting across France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. He experienced numerous major engagements, including the Battle of the Bulge, though never spoke of his hardships with his family until about 50 years later. After the war, he hitchhiked from Maryland back to Washington to surprise his family. On the GI Bill, he attended Washington State College (now University) and graduated with a B. S. degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1950. In his first job with the Soil Conservation Service in the Puyallup office, he met the love of his life, Florence Seeley. They were married on March 24, 1951. While living in Puyallup, son, Darwin, and daughter, Cheryl, were born. Shortly after Cheryl's birth in 1955, the family moved to Colfax. Son, Craig, arrived after the family moved to Spokane Valley in 1959. Family was always important to him and he and Florence had many visits with their extended family. This included three trips to Finland for family reunions with his Father's family. Active in the community, Lennie was involved in the Boy Scouts, the United Methodist Church, the Spokane Professional Engineers, square dancing with the Crosstrailers club, the Spokane Chapter of the Finlandia Foundation, served on the Board of Directors for the Model Irrigation District, and many other activities. He was Engineer of the Year for the Inland Empire Chapter of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers in 1975. After retiring from the Soil Conservation Service in 1981, he and Florence travelled widely through the U.S. and Europe. He was preceded in death by grandson Jamie Funke. He is survived by his wife Florence, his son Darwin Husa (Jean), of Poulsbo, WA, daughter Cheryl Sampson (David) of Spokane Valley, WA, son Craig Husa (Susan) of Fall City, WA, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Private service with immediate family with memorial service to be announced later when people can attend.



